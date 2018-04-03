Huge chocolate statues spring up in Belgium

April 03, 2018 08:10 IST

Could you imagine a world where everything is made of chocolate?

In the small city of Durbuy, southeast of Brussels that dream just came through, thanks to the ChocoPalace festival -- where everything, including sculptures, is made of fine Belgian chocolate.

Feast your eyes of the delicious art and eat your heart out.

All photographs: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

This gorilla looks too tasty to eat! Each of the animal creations are up to 3 metres tall. That's three metres of all chocolate...

This lion along with lion cubs is all ready to roar. This unique festival has around 50 chocolate pieces by 40 international artists.

A young visitor looks at a chocolate sculpture of flamingos during the chocolate sculpture festival.

Of course, this festival has been drawing in large crowds. Its already seen more than 30,000 visitors and is set to draw in plenty more until it closes on April 8.

Don't worry... this crocodile won't snap.. The festival in its first year, hopes to become a yearly feature and honestly, we hope it does!

Other than animals and bird sculptures like this eagle, the festival also features a chocolate river and stalls selling macaroons and boozy chocolate drinks.

We hope this cute koala is as tasty is looks cute.

An elephant of chocolate? That's there too.. There's nothing here which isn't made of chocolate.

Sculptures of rabbits are seen during the chocolate sculpture festival.