PHOTOS: The mad, mad world we live in!

January 24, 2017 10:18 IST

These 12 images prove that we truly live in an incredibly bizarre world.

There's something on your face! Palestinian Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters

Death-defying: Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Fun in the snow! Men soar through the air on a wooden sledge during a traditional Bavarian horn sledge race, known as "Schnablerrennen", in Gaissach near Bad Toelz, Germany. Photograph: Michael Dalder/Reuters

Smile, please! A monk looks up as he poses for a photo at a temple in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China. Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

Snow-dusted: Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimming club, sprinkles herself with snow from branches of a pine, part of her daily winter training session, on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 33 degree Celsius in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

That's what you call a wet kiss! Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

All bundled up: A monkey used to to be photographed with tourists, wears a thick coat to protect it from cold in central Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Bent out of shape? An acrobat of the Luohe Acrobatic Troupe from China performs during a show to mark the start of the Chinese Lunar Year in Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

Hair-raising: Beach goers enjoy the atmosphere at South Melbourne Beach. Temperatures reached above 30 degree Celsius across Melbourne. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Strawed out: The three Straw Bears are led through the streets during the annual Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival parade in Whittlesey, United Kingdom. The traditional event was revived in 1980 and features a "Straw Bear" and it's children being led through the streets of the English village of Whittlesey, near Peterborough, United Kingdom. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Light 'em up: Crowds walking through the installations at the 2017 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival at Tumbalong Park in Sydney, Australia. The Festival is to celebrate the Year of the Rooster. Photograph: Julian Andrews/Getty Images

Snowing 'em out: People enjoy a flash mob snowball fight in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters