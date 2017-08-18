2 killed in stabbing spree in Finland

Last updated on: August 18, 2017 22:17 IST

Police in Finland say they have shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the south-western city of Turku.

Officials said two people have died while six others were injured in the attack.

IMAGE: Finnish police patrol in front of the Central Railway Station, after stabbings in Turku, in Central Helsinki, Finland. Photograph: Linda Manner/LEHTIKUVA/Reuters

The man has been taken into custody after being shot in the leg, police say.

Police have warned other attackers may remain at large, and asked people to stay away from the city centre.

The incident reportedly took place in the Puutori-Market Square area.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said at least two other people had been injured in the incident.

IMAGE: Officials have asked citizens to stay away from the city centre following the stabbings.

Photograph: Linda Manner/LEHTIKUVA/Reuters

The Turun Sanomat newspaper said several ambulances were at the scene and police were carrying out checks on public transport.

Officials have warned people to stay away from the area.

Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila said his government was monitoring the situation closely. The interior minister and national police commissioner also said they were travelling to the city.

The attack comes just a day after at least 14 people were killed and over a hundred hurt in terror attacks in Catalonia.