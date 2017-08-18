'We are not afraid': Barcelona comes out to remember those killed in attack

August 18, 2017 20:29 IST

The shouts of “No tinc por!” (I am not afraid) rang out across Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya, repeated rhythmically by the thousands of people who had gathered at noon in the hot sun to pay respects to the dead and injured after Thursday’s terrorist attack.

Red roses were held aloft during a minute’s silence, which saw the presence of King Felipe VI and the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Here are scenes from the touching tribute:

A woman weeps as she sits on Las Ramblas near the scene of the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Spain. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The mood across the city was one of shock, anger and defiance. In public and in private, people insisted life must go on as normal. Photograph: Court/Getty Images

People sang John Lennon's Imagine at the vigil. Lennon sang 'Imagine all the people living life in peace'. If only those lyrics would come true... Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

A woman hugged Muslim men as they hold posters denouncing the terrorist attack on Las Ramblas, following a one minute's silence for the victims of the attack. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

A woman places a candle on a placard, reading in Spanish and Catalan "Catalonia, place of peace", in the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas street. The street opened soon after the attack, in a sign of defiance to the terrorists. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

After the minute’s silence everyone started clapping. People were chanting ‘we shall not fear’. Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters

King Felipe of Spain and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy observe a minute of silence in Placa de Catalunya. The Spanish royal family also issued an unusually strongly-worded statement about the attack: 'They are assassins, criminals who won't terrorise us. All of Spain is Barcelona.' Photograph: Sergio Perez/Reuters



Flags fly at half mast at the Spanish Embassy, a day after a van in Las Ramblas in Barcelona crashed into pedestrians, in London, Britain. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters