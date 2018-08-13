REWIND: Top photos of the week from India

August 13, 2018 09:37 IST

All that happened in India in the past week, in photos.

A girl with painted hands and face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War 2, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Activists of Center of Indian Trade Unions break a police barricade during a protest against the government for hike in fuel prices, demanding complete debt waiver for farmers, along with various other issues in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

People stand on the steps of Aluva Shiva Temple complex submerged in water after the opening of Idamalayar dam shutter following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

A woman and her son hold placards during a protest against recent mob lynchings across the country, in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Students wait to be examined by doctors at a hospital after one student died from a suspected medicine poisoning, according to local media, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Supporters mourn outside the hospital after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. Photograph: P Ravikumar/Reuters

Kolkata police ‘Daredevils’ motorcycle riders perform during a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day parade in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Senior police officers carry the coffin of slain SG constable Parvaiz Ahmad after a wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines, in Srinagar. Ahmad was killed and five other security forces personnel were injured during an encounter in the Batamaloo area. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

Children feed an elephant on the occasion of World Elephant Day at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

Activists of Socialist Unity Centre of India burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the final draft of the National Register of Citizens in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Students hold a tricolour which is said to be 12-km long, ahead of Independence Day, in Indore. Photograph: PTI Photo