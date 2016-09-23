REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 23, 2016 08:56 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar September 22, 2016. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Public works department workers at the launch of a fogging campaign by the Delhi government to check the mosquito-borne diseases in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Mumbai police stop a vehicle at a checkpost as a high alert was issued after two school children spotted suspicious looking gunmen at Uran, near Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

An artist gives touches to an idol of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

A man tries to cross a waterlogged street in Hyderabad following heavy downpour on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

An New Delhi Municipal Council signboard renames Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Youth Congress activists protest against Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on the Cauvery issue in Chikmagalur, Karnataka on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Cops investigatee the spot where gangster Mahesh alias Attack was shot dead by unknown assailants near Jharsa Chowk in Gurgaon on Wednesday night. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women shout slogans as they protest near the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banejee wears a traditional headgear at the 5th founation day function of Lepcha Development and Cultural Board at Kalimpoog in Darjeeling on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rapid Action Force personnel in action during a clash between two groups in Gaya on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo