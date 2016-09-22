PHOTOS: Mumbai on high-alert

Last updated on: September 22, 2016 23:06 IST

A high-alert was sounded along the Mumbai coast and adjoining areas on Thursday after a group of men were spotted moving suspiciously near a naval base at Uran in Raigad district, leading to massive search operations by multiple agencies.

Personnel of Mumbai Police and commandos stand guard at the Getaway of India. All Photographs: Sahil Salvi

The Navy pressed its choppers for aerial surveillance and heightened patrolling in the sea by its vessels and high-speed boats.

Policemen at Badhwar Park, the location of landing of 10 Pakistani terrorists on 26 November 2008, in Mumbai. The Western Naval Command issued a 'highest state of alert' along the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Raigad coasts where several sensitive establishments and assets are located.

Security has been beefed up at sensitive spots along the coast, including the Gateway of India, Raj Bhavan, offshore oil assets Bombay High, JNPT, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and other major establishments near the sea.

Commandos outside the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the major targets of 26/11 attacks.

A policeman conducts a search inside a BEST bus.

Armed cops stand guard on major roads of the city. The coastline is guarded by a three-tier network which starts with the local police (with its coastal police stations) closest to the land, followed by the Union Home Ministry-led Coast Guard while the Indian Navy patrols the high seas.

Parents take their wards from a school in Uran. According to information received by authorities, four school students spotted the men near Uran and Karanja area. The Maharashtra police has alerted all police stations along the coast.