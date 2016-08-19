REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 19, 2016 12:42 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'bhoomi poojan' rituals for the start of construction work for the new BJP headquarters at Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

People take shelter on the roof of their houses at Salori area on the swollen bank of Ganga river in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Artistes perform ‘Azadi se Azadi Tak-Ek Buland Naara (Quit India-2)’ show at the Bharat Parv -- a cultural extravaganza, organised by the ministry of tourism -- at the Rajpath Lawns, India Gate, in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/ PTI Photo

Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani ties rakhis on soldiers as she celebrates Raksha Bhandan with them at Siachen Glacier. Photograph: PTI Photo

Govindas make a human pyramid to protest against the Supreme Court’s order that minors cannot participate in pyramid formation during Dahi Handi festival, at Dadar in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bus set afire by an irate mob after an accident in Ludhiana. Photograph: PTI Photo

A physically-challenged girl ties Rakhi to President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The body of wireless operator (Indian Army) Shakti Singh, who was martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in Baramulla, Kahsmir, arrives at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Folk artists participate in a walk to promote ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Relatives of Shabir Ahmad Mir, who was allegedly killed by a police officer, talk to media after his post-mortem following the directions of the Supreme Court, at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/ PTI Photo

A passenger bus fell into a roadside pond at Kirnahar in Birbhum district of West-Bengal. Photograph: PTI Photo

People gather near a bakery where a blast took place at Jagat Puri in east Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Minister for State (Independent Charge) of Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman ties a Rakhi to a solider at Lumla in Tawang near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo