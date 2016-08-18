REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 18, 2016 08:41 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A loaded truck falls in a river off a collapsed bridge at Ambassa, 65 km from Agartala, Tripura. The National Highway 44 which serves as an important link in the region has been washed off at different locations making Tripura inaccessible on road. The regions started to see acute shortage of petroleum products. Photograph: PTI Photo

Girls tie Rakhis on the wrists of Border Security Force jawans near the International Border in RS Pura Sector, Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Graffiti is painted on a wall in Srinagar after an escalation of violence that officials have blamed on separatist protests that have tied down security forces for more than a month in Kashmir. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

A eunuch applies make-up as another is reflected in a mirror before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A Royal Bengal Tiger at an enclosure at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata. Photograph: PTI Photo

Police stops Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists protesting against Amnesty International India in New Delhi. A group of people recently allegedly raised anti-national slogans at an event organised by the NGO in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

Rescue operations in progress after a three-storey building collapsed at Hatkoti, 104 km from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Women shout slogans during a 72-hour sit-in protest against the killing of civilians at Batamallo in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer and Opposition leader in Tamil Nadu assembly M K Stalin being evicted from the House by marshals during the ongoing session at the Secretariat in Chennai. Stalin and all other DMK legislators who attended the session were en masse evicted from the House following a commotion over a remark made by an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator on Stalin’s Namakku Naame road show. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees take a dip at the road flooded by Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Allahabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal celebrates Rakshabandhan with BSF soldiers at Attari-Wagah International Border on the eve of the festival. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pays homage to Swaminarayan sect’s spiritual head Pramukh Swami Maharaj at a temple in Sarangpur, Gujarat on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Parsi girls take a selfie at a Fire Temple on the occasion of the community’s New Year Navroze in Nagpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar honours a woman police officer during the ‘First Haryana Women Police Day’ function in Panchkula. Photograph: PTI Photo