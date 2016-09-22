REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 22, 2016 08:48 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

Artisans dress up a 27-foot long model of Kumbhakarna, younger brother of demon king Ravana, a Hindu mythological character, at a seven day long ‘Health Wealth and Happiness’ carnival organised by the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya spiritual organisation in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Bollywood musician Vishal Dadlani seeks apology from Jain muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj for his recent derogatory comments, in Chandigarh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu rides a metro train after the launch of metro rail passenger service between Airport and Little Mount in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kashmiri youth run during an SPO recruitment rally in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Pro-Kannada activists being arrested while they were trying to stage a protest over Cauvery issue, at Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army personnel take positions and moves towards the site where militants were hiding during an encounter at Lachipora in Uri Sector of north Kashmir. Photograph: PTI Photo

Muslims burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a protest against Uri attack, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the centenary convocation of Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

A part of the Panchayat office collapses due to erosion at the banks of Gandak river in Gopalganj on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

People gather to participate in Maratha Karnti Morcha protest against Kopardi Rape case, in Solapur, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two buses catch fire after a head-on collision at Ranchi-Chaibasa highway on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees pray as head priest displays a holy relic of Prophet Muhammad during special prayers to observe the Martyr Day of Hazrat Usman Ghani, the third Khalifah (Caliph) of Islam at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo