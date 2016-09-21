10 unbelievably odd images from across the world!

September 21, 2016 09:16 IST

Here’s a look at some of the weirdest photos from out there!

A ‘Pokeburg’ hamburger with the name ‘Peakachu, inspired by the Pokemon Go phenomenon, at Down N’ Out Burger restaurant in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women’s final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service raise enough money to buy advertising space at the tube station, making it free from commercial adverts for two weeks. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Fruitcake, by artist Joana Vasconcelos, one of the many monumental sculptures on dispay at Chatsworth stately home as part of the Sotheby’s Beyond Limits Monumental Outdoor Sculpture Show. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images for Sotheby’s

Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London. Photograph: Neil Hall/Reuters

A woman lies in bed as she takes part in an event marking the World Day of Laziness in Itagui, Colombia. Photograph: Fredy Builes/Reuters

Visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Members of a school band wearing Star Wars costumes perform at San Francisco square in the center of La Paz, Bolivia. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters

The Diner En Blanc, the French-inspired secret pop-up dinner at Robert F Wagner Jr Park in New York. Photograph: Alex Wroblewski/Reuters

McDonalds super-fans Laura Paton and Emma Kendrick pose with Mr Monopoly as they relax in McDonalds Monopoly Hotel at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. Built to celebrate the return of the Monopoly Game at Macca’s, Australia’s first real-life Macca’s Monopoly Hotel has been brought to life in Melbourne overnight. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images