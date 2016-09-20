rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » WATCH: Patriotic Head Constable warns Pakistan

WATCH: Patriotic Head Constable warns Pakistan

Last updated on: September 20, 2016 09:26 IST

A video of a patriotic poem penned and recited by a head constable of Himachal Pradesh police has gone viral on the social media.

Though it was uploaded by Head Constable Manoj Kumar on 'Kargil Day' (July 26), but video went viral in the aftermath of the Uri terrorist attack on Sunday.

The video is being shared by thousands of people on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social networking websites and the family members of Manoj, who is currently posted at Kinnaur, came to know about it from others.

The 130-second video with Manoj reciting the poem was shot on a bus carrying police personnel.

The video sends a warning to Pakistan that any "misadventure" would "wipe it out from the world map".

It says, "abki yudh hua to Kashmir to rahega par Pakistan nahin hoga" (if there is another war, Kashmir will survive but Pakistan won't) and "hum Pakistan ke bomb se nahin, Tashkent aur Shimla samjhauton se darte hain" (We are not scared of Pakistan's bombs but of Tashkant and Shimla pacts) and reminds Pakistan of its defeats in the hands of the Indian army in
1965, 1971 and 1999.

"Remember the 90,000 prisoners of the 1965 war and the favour of Indira (Gandhi)," the poem says and warns, "There would be India on both sides of the Indus river and the Indian flag would fly over Islamabad."

Pay your respects to the Uri martyrs. Click HERE to light a candle

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Pakistan, Shimla, Patriotic Head Constable, WATCH, Kashmir
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly