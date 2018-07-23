Prince George turns 5: His most adorable moments

July 23, 2018 08:08 IST

He’s met the Obamas, calls Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granny and is delightful as one can be.

Meet Prince George -- one of the world’s most recognisable children.

As he turned 5 on Sunday (July 22), we gathered a collection of his cutest moments.

Making his world debut

Just hours after he arrived into the world, Prince George made his first public appearance on the steps of the St Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing on 22 July 2013. Bundled up in a white blanket, the little prince was cradled by his proud parents as he was introduced to the media and adoring crowds who had awaited his arrival. Photograph: John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

A royal christening

In October 2013, Prince George was christened at St James's Palace's Chapel Royal in Westminster wearing a replica of a gown commissioned by Queen Victoria. Also baptised using the lavish Lily Font, Prince George was appointed seven godparents including Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall. Photograph: John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

Monkey-ing around on first royal tour

At just 10 months old, Prince George and his parents jetted off to Australia on their first Royal Tour as a family. He captured hearts over the world when they visited the Taronga Zoo in Sydney and played with the animals. He was also gifted a toy bilby, one of his first gifts while travelling. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Taking his first steps towards the throne

In June 2014, George hit one of the important milestones for a baby -- his first steps. He took his baby strides during the Jerudong Trophy at Cirencester Park Polo Club. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for La Martina

Can’t hide his excitement

We know that the tiny tot is a fan of airplanes so the annual Trooping the Colour for the Queen’s birthday is a real treat. He’s all smiles and animated as he looks at the celebrations for the first time in 2015 through a window at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Playing the doting brother

We still adore this photo of Charlotte and George shortly after his younger sister was born in May 2015. Photograph: Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters

What’s up Gran?

Prince George is known for his wardrobe full of colourful shorts. But this adorable outfit, he’d worn for his sister’s christening had special meaning as his red shorts were inspired by what Prince William wore to his younger brother Harry's christening in 1984. The hearts of the nation also melted when he shared this super cute moment with his Great Gan-Gan, the Queen. Photograph: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Keeping it cool with the Obamas

At just two-years-old, the prince had already met some pretty important people. But he turned heads when he met Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in 2016. And why? Because he was captured shaking hands with the then US President, and playing on his rocking horse, dressed in his pyjamas. Well, he did have to stay up late to meet him. Photograph: Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images

Top Gun!

Like lots of three-year-old boys, Prince George is fascinated by planes. And in July 2016, the heir to the throne was loving life in the cockpit during a visit to a RAF base in Gloucestershire. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Fulfilling his family duties

George looked absolutely adorable in his pageboy outfit for Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding to James Matthews. If anyone was going to steal the bride's thunder, it was going to be Prince George all dressed up in a shirt and trousers scattering flower petals all over the place. We’d like to book him in for our wedding, thanks. Photograph: Justin Tallis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Too cool for school

George started his first day at school with his father in September 2017, but without his mother as she was experiencing severe morning sickness as she was pregnant with Prince Louis. The pair turned up at Thomas’s Battersea in south London with the young prince looking glum as he gripped his father’s hand. Photograph: Richard Pohle -WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shush… Fun on the balcony