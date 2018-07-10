The cutest photos from UK's Prince Louis' christening

Last updated on: July 10, 2018 14:12 IST

Prince Louis, the youngest child of United Kingdon’s Prince William and Kate, was christened on Monday (July 9), at the Chapel Royal in London with family by his side.

Sadly, Prince Louis’ great-grandparents – Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – weren’t present.

However, Louis was surrounded by his loved ones including his grandparents -- Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Michael and Carole Middleton – Prince Harry and Meghan and Pippa and James Middleton.

Here are some scenes from the christening.

Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and fifth-in-line to the British throne, was born on April 23 this year. 11-week-old Louis wore the same robe worn by his older brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte during their christening ceremonies. Louis was dressed in the cream, frilly lace royal christening gown -- a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

Prince William looked after his elder two -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Both the siblings wore blue on their younger brother's big day. Kate and William chose six godparents for Louis. They are close friends and family -- Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Gillingham and Lucy Middleton. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

A beaming Duchess of Cambridge cradled Prince Louis in her arms. Kate wore a dress by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen for the occasion, finishing the look with a hat by Jane Taylor. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arriving to St James’s Palace ahead of Prince Louis and the rest of the family. While grandparents were present, the Queen and the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh were absent. The decision to miss the christening has been linked with her busy week ahead -- hosting US President Donald Trump later this week. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

Meghan looked elegant in an olive green shift dress by Ralph Lauren and a co-ordinating hat by milliner Stephen Jones as she joined husband Prince Harry at Prince Louis' christening. Harry, Louis' uncle, spent £8,000 on a first edition 1926 Winnie The Pooh as a gift for his nephew. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Archbishop also christened and confirmed Meghan and conducted the royal wedding in May. The Archbishop appeared to ask if Prince Louis was asleep when he spoke to the Duchess as the guests made their way to the Chapel Royal. Kate replied that the baby looked 'very relaxed and peaceful' and said: 'I hope he stays like this. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters

Kate's mother Carole was elegant in a sea foam dress and feather knot disc hat by London based milliner Juliette Botterill, while her husband Michael looked smart in a dark grey suit. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Reuters