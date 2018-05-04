What Prince George thinks about Meghan Markle

May 04, 2018 11:25 IST

American writer Gary Janetti imagines Prince George as a mean Shakespearean character in his Instagram account.

For the rest of the world, Prince George, the first born of Catherine, the duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, the duke of Cambridge, may be a royal image of cuteness.

But when American writer-producer Gary Janetti's imagination runs wild, there is a darker side to this young prince.

According to the producer of Will And Grace, young George is a 'jealous, insecure tyrant with a cruel hatred for anyone who upstages him, especially Ms Markle'.

The little prince criticises her wardrobe choices, her career as an actress and her presence within the closed ranks of the royal family, according to a report in The New York Times.

The inspiration

'I saw pictures of George's first day of school. He had such an expressive face. I thought, 'I'm going to write from his point of view.' That was the genesis of it. It started very simply,' Janetti told The New York Times.

'I did a post. It got nothing. It wasn't until I paired him with Meghan Markle.'

'I did a mash-up of them side by side. People responded instantly to that. Then I saw how much fun I could have with it,' he added.

Who exactly is Gary's Prince George?

'He's a narcissist. He's manipulative. He's obsessed with being the king. He's obsessed with the royal bloodline and people knowing their place in it. I see him as this Shakespearean character,' says Janetti.

Don't believe us?

Take a look at these photographs to know what we are saying:

His thoughts about the youngest royal isn't all sugar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gary Janetti/Instagram

He could be the brother you hate to come home to.

He could be a mean fashion police.

He could be a narcissist, as imagined by Janetti.

Soon-to-be aunt Meghan Markle is one of his top targets right now.

His potent thoughts spare none.

Kate certainly won't approve this.