Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM

March 08, 2018 14:15 IST

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio was on Thursday sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister by Governor P B Acharya at a public function.

IMAGE: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio took the oath of office on Thursday at the Kohima Local Ground. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

This is Rio’s fourth time as the chief minister of the northeastern state.

Rio is heading the ‘People’s Democratic Alliance’ government in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

IMAGE: This is Rio's fourth time as CM. Ten other ministers -- including 5 from BJP, 3 from NDPP, 1 Independent and 1 JD-U MLA was sworn in. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

In a first, the chief minister and council of ministers of the newly-elected government in Nagaland took oath in full public view at the Kohima Local Ground.

BJP’s Y Patton was administered the oath as the deputy chief minister by the governor.

Ten other ministers were also administered the oath of office. The ten included five from the BJP, three from the Nationalist Democratic Progresstive Party, an independent and a Janatal Dal-United MLA.

The venue holds significance as the announcement of Nagaland’s statehood on December 1, 1963 was made from here by the then president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP president Amit Shah attended the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP president Amit Shah and the party general secretary Ram Madhav were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The outgoing chief minister T R Zeliang was also present at the function.

The chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya also attended Rio’s swearing-in.

Rio had staked claim to form the government on March 4 with the support of 32 legislators in the 60-member House -- 18 MLAs of NDPP, 12 of the BJP, one of the JD-U and an independent MLA.