Northeast verdict: How the prominent names fared

Here's how the prominent leaders in the fray in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have performed.
Manik Sarkar, Tripura
The four-time Tripura chief minister is leading from the Dhanpur constituency. However, he could not lead the Left Front to victory in the state for a fourth time and has been ousted by the BJP. Photograph: ANI
Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura
Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura president has won the Banamlipur seat by defeating CPI-M's Amal Chakaraborty by over 9,500 votes. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BjpBiplab/Twitter
Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya
The only good news for the Congress is coming from Meghalaya. Its two-time chief minister has won both Songsak and Ampati seats. Photograph: @mukulsangma/Twitter
Agatha Sangma, Meghalaya
After a brief hiatus, former Union minister and National People's Party candidate has won from the South Tura constituency.
Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland
Former Nagaland chief minister has been elected unopposed from his Northern Angami-II constituency. Rio, often called the 'tallest leader in Nagalnd' quit the Naga People's Front earlier this year and joined Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party that was floated by his supported last year. The NDPP is fighting in alliance with the BJP. Rio is most likely to return as the CM.
T R Zeliang, Nagaland
NPF leader and current chief minister of Nagaland won his Peren seat. Though his party lags behind the halfway mark.
