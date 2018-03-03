Northeast verdict: How the prominent names fared

Last updated on: March 03, 2018 18:20 IST

Here's how the prominent leaders in the fray in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have performed.

Manik Sarkar, Tripura

The four-time Tripura chief minister is leading from the Dhanpur constituency. However, he could not lead the Left Front to victory in the state for a fourth time and has been ousted by the BJP. Photograph: ANI

Biplab Kumar Deb, Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura president has won the Banamlipur seat by defeating CPI-M's Amal Chakaraborty by over 9,500 votes. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BjpBiplab/Twitter

Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya

The only good news for the Congress is coming from Meghalaya. Its two-time chief minister has won both Songsak and Ampati seats. Photograph: @mukulsangma/Twitter

Agatha Sangma, Meghalaya

After a brief hiatus, former Union minister and National People's Party candidate has won from the South Tura constituency.

Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland

Former Nagaland chief minister has been elected unopposed from his Northern Angami-II constituency. Rio, often called the 'tallest leader in Nagalnd' quit the Naga People's Front earlier this year and joined Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party that was floated by his supported last year. The NDPP is fighting in alliance with the BJP. Rio is most likely to return as the CM.

T R Zeliang, Nagaland

NPF leader and current chief minister of Nagaland won his Peren seat. Though his party lags behind the halfway mark.