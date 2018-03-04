BJP-NDPP get boost in Nagaland with JD-U, Independent support

March 04, 2018 08:32 IST

The JD-U legislator from Satakha and Independent MLA Tongpang Ozukum have announced that they will join the BJP-NDPP alliance, taking its tally to the magic figure of 31.

Breaking the 15-year-old reign of the ruling Naga People’s Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party alliance, with three-time former chief minister Neiphiu Rio as its leader, is all set to form the new government in Nagaland.

The BJP, which had won only one seat in the 2013 state assembly polls, bagged 12 seats this year, while its ally, the newly-formed NDDP, won 17 seats in the 60-member House.

While the NPF won 27 seats, 11 less than its 2013 tally, as per the alliance agreement, it has the support of the Nationalist People’s Party and Janata Dal-United, which have won two seats and one seat respectively.

The only Independent candidate to win this time is former Naga Students’ Federation president Tongpang Ozukum from Angetyongpang in Mokokchung district.

Nonetheless, the single largest party, the NPF, is facing an issue in staking a claim to form the government as G Kaito Aye, the JD-U nominee who won from Satakha, and Independent Tongpang Ozukum have announced that they will join the BJP-NDPP alliance, taking its tally to the magic figure of 31.

Expressing confidence about forming the government in the state, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We have 29 seats and need only two more. There are letters of support coming from smaller parties."

Image: Three-time former chief minister Neiphiu Rio is all set to return to power in Nagaland.