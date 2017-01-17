It's an odd, crazy world out there!

January 17, 2017 12:50 IST

Here's your weekly digest of unbelievably unusual images from across the world.

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. Photograph: Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

Men dressed as "Chlaeuse", figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they walk on a partially snow-covered road during the traditional "Sylvesterchlausen" near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

A girl poses at a digital installation which is a part of "Dance! Art Exhibition, Learn & Play!" by Japanese group teamLab in Taipei, Taiwan. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Drivers take part in a demolition derby organised by the Malta Motor Sports Association to raise funds for charity in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, Malta. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

People take part in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world in January, according to its organisers. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the annual Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, near Izmir, Turkey. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

A monkey used to to be photographed with tourists, wears a thick coat to protect it from cold in central Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Five-month-old baby elephant Fah Jam swims during a hydrotherapy treatment as part of a lengthy rehabilitation process to heal her injured front left foot at a rehabilitation center in Pattaya, Thailand. The baby elephant was injured at three months old when she got stuck in an animal snare put up by villagers to prevent elephant intrusions in Chanthaburi province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

A participant of a festival of winter swimming plays balalaika after taking a dip into the ice water in the town of Podolsk, south of Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

A member of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association displays his balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration by the fire brigade in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters