STUNNING PHOTOS: Mumbai cops in action

Last updated on: January 05, 2017 09:04 IST

After winning hearts on social media with their witty tweets, Mumbai police has once again come up with its own eye-catching calendar.

For the second year running, photographer Pravin Talan captured Mumbai cops in action.

While last year’s calendar was a pictorial tribute to the police and Mumbai's signature landmarks, this year Talan showcases the force in real-time.

Here are the images from the calendar.

(Please click on the photos for high resolution images)

Coastal security is one of the top priorities of Mumbai Police and they detest the serenity of the sea being disturbed by attempts to trouble the waters. All Photographs: Pravin Talan

The sun never fails to rise over the Mumbai sky nor do the patrol boats of Mumbai Police fail to scale its waters. They trail the sunlight and travel with it from dawn to dusk to ensure a round the clock coastal vigilance.



Matches at Wankhede Stadium don't get over for Mumbai Police with the tenth wicket or the fiftieth over. They end only after each spectator safely exits the stadium. This holds true for every event, festival or celebration in any part of the city all through the year.

The uniform defies the gender boundary. It only identifies strength, will power and the commitment to serve. Mumbai Police is proud to have an increasing number of lady commandos in the team with their focus set on one target -- safety of the city and citizens.

Mumbai Police dives deep to get to the root of the threats to the city from different routes -- none left unattended by the respective units.

The second most populous metropolitan area in the country, Mumbai always beams with tourists from across the world. It's heartening when some of them spare a moment to share a smile with the police.

Mean machine with designer windshield, utility boxes and high intensity white and blue LED flicker lights are for Beat Marshalls. The reflective radium stickers will make sure you don't miss them on the streets as they don’t miss any happening on the street.

Women have always been a symbol of 'Shakti' and the lady commandos in the Quick Response Team are a living example. Fit, alert, sensible, patient and aggressive -- all in the perfect proportions.

The four legged best friends of Mumbai Police always help the team in keeping their detections on track. They can easily sniff a reality from a rumour and vice versa. Trained extensively to track criminals and substances, Mumbai Police's investigations are often impossible without them.

Lady officers of Mumbai Police -- constantly and consistently rising the ladder of success.

Compassion is Mumbai Police's strongest weapon and their smile signals are always green. The traffic police don't just use their hands to regulate traffic but also readily lends them for help in times of need.

Ready to scale any height to make sure the safety and security parameter of the city never drops.

Protector of the good. Mumbai Police never fails to checkup on the senior citizens of the city.

Destroyer of the evil -- a commando from Mumbai Police Quick Response Team in action.

Mumbai Police's QRT is highly trained commando unit, well equipped with modern weapons and technology to protect the city.

