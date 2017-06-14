PHOTOS: It's an incredibly odd, odd world!

June 14, 2017 08:48 IST

These eight odd photos prove it's a mad, mad world!

A break dancer stands on his head in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

A man carries his wife over an obstacle while racing in the Wife Carrying competition to mark the City Day in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Vendors dance to exercise at a food market in the afternoon where there are less customers, in Nanning, Guangxi province, China. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

People on roller skates push their children on strollers as they take part in a roller skating race in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

An appropriately-dressed visitor attends the Victorian Picnic on the first day of the annual Wave-Gotik-Treffen Goth music festival in Leipzig, Germany. The annual event is among the largest Gothic festivals in the world and draws approximately 20,000 enthusiasts from all over Europe from Goth, Cybergoth, Steampunk, Rivethead and Punk influences. The four-day festival includes performances by 200 bands as well as cultural outings including cemetery strolls and cathedral sermons. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. Photograph: Rebecca Naden/Reuters

Participants run through coloured powder as they take part in the Colour Run in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, 115 metres above the ground along an 800-metre long route, as part of a free event operating until June 11 in Paris, France. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters