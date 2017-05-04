See the wonderful world through the eyes of National Geographic!

Last updated on: May 04, 2017 08:37 IST

The world is full of awe-inspiring scenery and the next 10 images prove it!

National Geographic launched its annual Travel Photographer of the Year contest, calling on photographers around the world to submit their work in one of three categories: nature, people or cities.

The grand prize winner will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago. Prizes will also be given to the first, second and third-place winners of each category.

The contest deadline is June 30.

Please see some of the mesmerising photographs from the nature category here.

(Please click on the images for high-resolution photos)