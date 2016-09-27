REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 27, 2016 11:34 IST

Here's a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV C35 carrying SCATSAT-1 and seven other satellites, lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. All Photographs: PTI Photo

Tourists celebrating World Tourism Day in Pushkar.

Girls get their backs painted in preparation for forthcoming Navratri festival, in Ahmadabad.

Childran pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Uri strike, during an event organised on the eve of birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Ajmer.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at a road show during his Kisan Yatra in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Security personnel trying to control para-teachers during their protest for various demands including regularisation of their service, outside Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, Dada Vaswani in New Delhi.

Activist Irom Sharmila meets the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat.

Army cordons off the area where terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force Party at Wanpoh National Highway in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Indo-US soldiers during the joint military training exercise Yudh Abhyas- 2016 to hone their technical skills in countering terrorism and insurgency at Chaubattia, Ranikhet in Uttrakhand. Photograph: Vijay Verma/ PTI Photo

An artist from Bengal gives final touches to clay idols of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja festival in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A major fire that broke out at Gazole market in Malda.