Indians celebrate Independence Day

Soaked in patriotism, Indians marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at various spots across the nation.

Here’s a glance at how the country celebrated.

Children carry posters of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose during the celebrations on the occasion of 71st Independence day at Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

A group of youngsters celebrate at Rajpath on the occasion of 71th Independence Day in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

BJP president Amit Shah distributes sweets to security personnel after hoisting the national flag during the nation’s 71st Independence Day celebrations, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti inspects the guard of honour during Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Muslim children along with their teachers celebrating Independence Day at a madrassa in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen's Asaduddain Owaisi hoists the national flag at Madina in Old city Hyderabad. Photograph: Snapsindia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi salutes the Tricolour after its hoisting during celebration of the 71st Independence Day at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Police personnel fire in the air during Independence Day celebration at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Various schools unfurl the Tricolor in flood-hit Morigaon district in Assam. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Children hold tricolor flags during the 71st Independence Day celebrations at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo