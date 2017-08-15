When PM pitched for New India at Red Fort

Last updated on: August 15, 2017 12:34 IST

Here are some glimpses of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing an orange and yellow turban, addressed the nation on Independence Day. In his speech, which was his shortest in the last four years, he spoke of creating a 'New India' in which women and the youth could realise their dreams. He also spoke of an India, which would be free of casteism, communalism and terrorism. Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

The Tricolour flutters in the air while PM Modi delivers his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. Thousands of people came out to listen to the prime minister speak. VIPs such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and several Cabinet ministers were in the crowd listening attentively. Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands at attention while the national anthem is played. Modi concluded his speech with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind.' Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at Red Fort, on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

This year, the army was chosen as the coordinating service. The Guard of Honour was commanded by Lt Col Dheeraj Singh of the Indian Army. The Army contingent was drawn from the 8th Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (Siachen) and was commanded by Major Sourav Goswami. The Navy contingent in the PM’S Guard was headed by Lt Cdr VV Krishnan, while Sqn Ldr Salil Sharma lead the charge of the Air Force contingent. Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes his way to the dais to deliver his speech -- his fourth Independence Day speech. Photograph:@PIB_India/Twitter

Modi greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

This was PM Modi's shortest Independence Day speech at 57 minutes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

