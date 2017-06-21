How the world is celebrating Yoga Day

June 21, 2017 10:05 IST

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow, the entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit.



The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different cultures and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practising yoga.

All photographs: Press Information Bureau

Yoga enthusiasts show how it's done at the Great Wall of China. In fact, China will be holding the most yoga events after India across the world.

Women participate in a yoga even at the Kuopio Market in Finland.

Some sun, sand and yoga... What else do you need in life? Yoga enthusiasts clicked on the beautiful island of Krk in Croatia.

Since June 21 was declared as International Yoga Day, the practice has spread far and wide across the world. In Cancun, Mexico, people get ready for some yoga!

Hundreds of people gathered at Trafalgar Square in London to participate in the celebrations on third International Yoga Day.