Netas bend and twist for Yoga Day

June 21, 2017 07:54 IST

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, ministers from the Centre and various state cabinets came out and practised yoga to mark the third anniversary of the event.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Assam’s Sarbananda Sonowal were seen doing yoga at various events held across the country.

Here’s a glimpse of the events:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event in Lucknow where he was joined by another 50,000 people. Photograph: Doordarshan/Twitter

Putting political differences aside, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined Union minister Venkaiah Naidu and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at a yoga event in Delhi. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Assam's CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Acharya Balkrishna perform Yoga in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

BJP's Vijay Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi were joined by National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind at an event in Delhi. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lucknow event where a downpour wasn't enough to spoil plans. Photograph: ANI/Twitter