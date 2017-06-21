From Himachal Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, India celebrates Yoga Day

Last updated on: June 21, 2017 09:46 IST

Brimming with excitement and energy, thousands of people across the country gathered in large numbers at various parks and public squares to mark the third International Day of Yoga.

As the day progresses, the number of people participating in the celebrations is expected to rise.

Participants gather in Guwahati in Assam to celebrate World Yoga Day.

Yoga enthusiasts take part in a Yoga training session at Nehru park in New Delhi. Though it rained in the Capital, people still turned up in large numbers for the celebrations. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

A Muslim girl attends a yoga lesson at a school in Ahmedabad. All parts of the country are celebrating this day with much vigour and zeal. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Yoga onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

People participate in a yoga event on board the INS Jalashwa & INS Kirch in Bay of Bengal. Photograph: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

Himveers in yoga sessions in forward areas of Uttarkashi. Photograph: Press Information Burea/Twitter

1 (TN) girls battalion of the National Cadets Corps, comprising girls from six schools, performed yoga under the guidance of the Art of Living Foundation at the Sankara Vidyashramam matriculation school in Thiruvanmiyur, in south Chennai, on the occasion of International Yoga Day (image above), reports A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com.

Captain Prathima Nagar said, "The PMO told us to hold the event between 7 am and 7.45 am. Accordingly we are holding yoga sessions in five places in the city.”