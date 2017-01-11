rediff.com

What you can expect at this year's R-Day parade

January 11, 2017 09:46 IST

January is here and we're about to celebrate our 68th Republic Day. Here's what you will see at Rajpath at this year's parade. 

Photographs: Vijay Verma, Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

The Border Security Force's camel-mounted contingent. The camel-mounted band has been the glory of the Republic Day parade in Delhi for the last 40 years.

An Indian Coast Guard soldier gives a command during a rehearsal in New Delhi.

President's Body Guards (61st Cavalry Regiment of the Indian Army) during the rehearsal.

For the first time, the National Security Gaurd commandos are participating in the parade. Till now, the troops of army’s Special Forces were the only commando force to take part in the parade at Rajpath.

A Central Reserve Police Force contigent during the rehearsal.

The NSG commandos will showcase its prowess in a commando-style fast march past.

President's Body Guards practise in dense fog during a rehearsal.

A Central Reserve Police Force contingent.

Delhi policemen listen to their instructor during the rehearsal.

