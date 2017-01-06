Heavy snowfall paints Kashmir white

January 06, 2017 14:03 IST

Normal life was on Friday thrown out of gear in Kashmir as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting of the Valley from the rest of the country due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of air traffic.

IMAGE: Summer has just about begin, but it's already the heaviest snowfall experienced in the summer capital this season. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo



The weather department has forecast widespread snowfall or rains over the next two days also.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed for traffic due to bad weather, an official of the traffic department said.

IMAGE: The snowfall has made travelling difficult with roads becoming slippery owing to the snow. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

He said traffic on the highway, the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was stopped due to snowfall and rain at few places along the nearly 294-km route.

While the traffic from Srinagar was stopped at Awantipora, Anantnag and Qazigund, the traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar was stopped at Nagrota, the official said.

IMAGE: The roads are blanketed with snow and all around you one can only see white! Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

He said snowfall was hampering efforts to re-open the highway for traffic.

Operations at Srinagar International Airport were also suspended and all flights for the day cancelled due to snowfall, an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

IMAGE: Operations at Srinagar International Airport were also suspended and all flights for the day cancelled due to snowfall. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

In Srinagar city and other towns of the Valley, heavy snowfall began on Friday morning, affecting movement of traffic and leading to traffic jams at many places as the roads were rendered slippery.

This is the heaviest snowfall experienced in the summer capital this season.

IMAGE: A girl stands atop her snow-clad mud hut during light snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kashmir resembles winter wonderland. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com