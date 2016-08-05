Rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai: Flights, trains delayed; roads flooded

Last updated on: August 05, 2016 22:59 IST

Mumbai on Friday recorded a whopping 126.6 mm of rain. Road, rail and air traffic was severely disrupted while schools were closed early after several areas remained waterlogged.

Weather forecast agency, skymet, reported that heavy rainfall of around 72 mm was recorded during the first three hours of the day between 8.30 and 11.30 am, another 54.6 mm of rainfall was observed over the maximum city.

Scroll down to see images to see how the city faced the torrents.

IMAGE: Many roads were flooded, causing heavy traffic jams. Public transport was also badly hit. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: People waded through waist-deep water in several areas of the city. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A top view of flooded tracks at Mahim Station. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Schoolchildren wade through knee-deep water on Friday morning. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A local train stranded between Kurla and Sion. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Water-logged roads led to hour-log traffic jams. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Several low-lying areas such as Hindmata in Central Mumbai faced water-logging. Photograph: ‏@PureNautanki/Twitter

IMAGE: Sion station on the Central Railway Line. Train services have been disrupted owing to the heavy flooding on the tracks. Photograph: Chandrabhan Prajapati

IMAGE: People were forced to stand at the railway stations for hours owing to the flooding on the tracks.Photograph: ‏@apoorvaphale/Twitter

IMAGE: The Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations have also been alerted of possible heavy rains over the next 48 hours in their respective jurisdictions by the IMD. Photograph: ANI/Twitter