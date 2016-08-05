Rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai: Flights, trains delayed; roads flooded

Mumbai on Friday recorded a whopping 126.6 mm of rain. Road, rail and air traffic was severely disrupted while schools were closed early after several areas remained waterlogged.
Weather forecast agency, skymet, reported that heavy rainfall of around 72 mm was recorded during the first three hours of the day between 8.30 and 11.30 am, another 54.6 mm of rainfall was observed over the maximum city.
Scroll down to see images to see how the city faced the torrents.
IMAGE: Many roads were flooded, causing heavy traffic jams. Public transport was also badly hit. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: People waded through waist-deep water in several areas of the city. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: A top view of flooded tracks at Mahim Station. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Schoolchildren wade through knee-deep water on Friday morning. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: A local train stranded between Kurla and Sion. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Water-logged roads led to hour-log traffic jams. Photograph: Sahil Salvi
IMAGE: Several low-lying areas such as Hindmata in Central Mumbai faced water-logging. Photograph: @PureNautanki/Twitter
IMAGE: Sion station on the Central Railway Line. Train services have been disrupted owing to the heavy flooding on the tracks. Photograph: Chandrabhan Prajapati
IMAGE: People were forced to stand at the railway stations for hours owing to the flooding on the tracks.Photograph: @apoorvaphale/Twitter
IMAGE: The Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations have also been alerted of possible heavy rains over the next 48 hours in their respective jurisdictions by the IMD. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
