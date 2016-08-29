PHOTOS: Rains paralyse Gurugram again; water-logging in Delhi

August 29, 2016 19:20 IST

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Monday evening resulting in water-logging and traffic jam at several places.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water in several areas. Commuters, too, had a hard time as vehicular traffic crawled on the roads clogged with long tailbacks.

This is the second incident this season that the people of Delhi have been victims of continuous rainfalls leading to heavy traffic. The first incident was that of Gurugram, where flooding occurred making vehicles remain stuck for hours on an end and caused a lot of inconveniences.

Vehicles make their way through floodwaters on a street after heavy rainfall in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

Many places including Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, Manesar, Udyog Vihar, old Gurgaon Road and a few areas in New Gurgaon experienced heavy traffic snarls on Monday. Photograph: PTI

People returning from Delhi to Gurgaon reported that the traffic was moving very slowly. Photograph: @bimbrahw/Twitter

The road behind the British School in the Chanakyapuri area is reported to have completely submerged. Photograph: @Xvishu/Twitter