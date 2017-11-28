rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Find out the newsmakers in the Gujarat elections

Find out the newsmakers in the Gujarat elections

November 28, 2017 17:06 IST

As the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party battle it out for the Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 9 and 15, Rediff Labs analyses which political leader has been making the most buzz.

The graph above shows the number of articles that mention the candidates in the months of October and November.

 

According to the data, Hardik Patel from the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been generating the most buzz.

For more data driven journalism, check out REDIFF LABS

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Rediff Labs
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Rediff Labs, Amit, Congress, Reuters
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use