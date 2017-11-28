Find out the newsmakers in the Gujarat elections

November 28, 2017 17:06 IST

As the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party battle it out for the Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 9 and 15, Rediff Labs analyses which political leader has been making the most buzz.

The graph above shows the number of articles that mention the candidates in the months of October and November.

According to the data, Hardik Patel from the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been generating the most buzz.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters