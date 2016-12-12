Cyclone Vardah's devastation in PHOTOS

Last updated on: December 12, 2016 17:24 IST

Heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded Chennai and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm "Vardah" which made landfall around 3pm, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting land and air transport and throwing normal life out of gear.

Here are few glimpses:

Cyclone Vardah in full fury. Video Courtesy: ‏@narayanansekar/Twitter

Visuals from Sindhu Hostel, IIT Madras. Video Courtesy: Avanish Mishra

A tree that collapsed at 18th main road in Anna Nagar blocked the road and disrupted electricity lines. Photograph: Stephen Surendran/Twitter

The sight at TTK road, near Kauveri hospital in Alwarpet locality of Chennai. Photograph: vbzu/Twitter

The devastation at SIET college road in Alwarpet. Photograph: vbzu/Twitter

The devastation at Kottivakkam, a southern suburb of Chennai. Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com

A flooded street in Perungalathur. Photograph: Padmanaban/Twitter

The panels on the Hyatt hotel in Chennai were blown away by the impact of Vardah. Photograph: @Manoj_1927/Twitter

The cyclone in full steam. Photograph: Balaji Ravindran/Twitter

The sight at a locality in Chennai after the storm. Photograph: Manoj S Nagendra/Twitter

Heavy rain slammed Chennai city hours before the storm rolled in. Photograph: MG Arun Kumar/Twitter