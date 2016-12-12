Cyclone Vardah makes landfall

Last updated on: December 12, 2016 15:03 IST

Cyclonic storm Vardah has now turned into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to make landfall by Monday afternoon along north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast, close to Chennai, according to the India Meteorological Department. The landfall will be accompanied by strong winds at the speed of 80 to 90 kmph and heavey to very heavy rainfall, an IMD release said.

Here are the latest updates.

1. The very severe cyclonic storm Vardah has made landfall near Chennai, says Skymet chief.

2. Over 9,400 people living along the Bay of Bengal coast in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh were evacuated to relief camps amid heavy rains due to the influence of severe cyclonic storm Vardah. Eight fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu were rescued from the sea near the Sriharikota High Altitude Range while search was on for 10 more persons feared trapped at sea.

3. Heavy rains coupled with squally winds lashed the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai

4. All operations at the Chennai airport suspended till 3 pm on Monday. Outstation trains to Chennai have been halted at Arakkonam junction. The South Central Railway has cancelled some passenger trains between Sullurpeta and Chennai in view of the cyclone

5. Schools and colleges in Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur have also been ordered to remain close on Monday. Fishermen were also asked to not venture out into the sea since November 30

6. People have been asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure

7. Over 15 teams of National Disaster Response Team have been deployed in various coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for relief and rescue efforts



National Disaster Response Force chief R K Pachnanda said while eight teams are ready in various areas of Tamil Nadu, seven are in Andhra Pradesh, apart from few others in nearby locations



Each NDRF team, comprising about 45 personnel, has been equipped with rescue gadgets and boats in order to respond to any situation emerging due to the cyclone. "All arrangements are in place and regular updates are being shared,” the DG said

8. The name of severe cyclonic storm ‘Vardah’, which at present lays over the Bay of Bengal, has been given by Pakistan. ‘Vardah’ means red rose.

9. Here’s a list of helpline numbers:



Control room – 044-25619206 / 25619511 / 25384965 / 25383694 / 25367823 / 25387570



Whatsapp complaint – 9445477207, 9445477203, 9445477206, 9445477201, 9445477205