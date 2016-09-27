Clinton's jabs put Trump on the mat in first debate

Last updated on: September 27, 2016 12:45 IST

The Republican aggressively blamed the nation’s problems on Clinton yet found himself mostly on the defensive in their first debate as she accused him of racist behaviour and hiding his income.

IMAGE: Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the start of their first presidential debate at HofstraUniversity in Hempstead. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Pool/Reuters

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday battled out in front of tens of millions of American voters over jobs, taxes and terror in their fiery first presidential debate ahead of United States polls as the nominees aggressively tried to discredit each other.

The 90-minute clash witnessed the 68-year-old former secretary of state and the 70-year-old reality TV star, who have attacked the other for months in separate campaigns, taking the stage together for the first time and indulge in a series of combative, acrimonious exchanges.

The battle turned personal, with the controversial real estate mogul questioning the “stamina” of the former secretary of state after her recent bout of pneumonia while the latter was seen smiling through the insults and landed jabs of her own to put Trump on the defensive.

Trump said he will release his tax returns if Clinton releases her 33,000 emails deleted by her from the period when she was the secretary of state in the first term of the Obama administration.

“As soon as she releases them, I will release,” Trump said when he was being grilled for not releasing his tax returns.

The two leaders clashed over race, taxes and security as they came face-to-face for the first of the three high-stake presidential debates at Hofstra University in Hempstead, about an hour’s drive from New York City and projected themselves as best-prepared to lead the nation.

Clinton accused Trump of being “anti-women” and challenged his allegations that she lacked the stamina to be the commander-in-chief.

“She (Clinton) doesn’t have the look. She doesn’t have the stamina. I said she doesn’t have the stamina. And I don’t believe she does have the stamina. To be president of this country, you need tremendous stamina,” Trump said in response to a question during the first presidential debate.

Clinton hit back, saying: “Well, as soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a ceasefire, a release of dissidents... or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina.”

She said the “racist lie” perpetuated by her rival about Barack Obama of not being a natural-born citizen “bothered and annoyed” the US president, whom she called man of great dignity. She slammed Trump’s long record of engaging in “racist behaviour” and said “the birther lie was a very hurtful one”.

Meanwhile, Trump -- who is running for the top post for the first time -- said Clinton has “got experience”, but it is “bad experience”.

He claimed that the US is being used as a “piggy bank” to rebuild China and many other countries are doing the same thing as he underlined the need to stop jobs from being “stolen” from the US.

However, the non-politician interrupted Clinton several times and appeared agitated as Clinton appeared calm and composed.

Trump, who was seen drinking water multiple times during the debate that had Clinton making a number of thinly veiled swipes, alleged his rival has no plans to defeat Islamic State, the biggest national security challenge to the country.

“Secretary Clinton is talking about taking out IS. “We will take out IS.” Well, President Obama and Secretary Clinton created a vacuum the way they got out of Iraq, because they got out -- what, they shouldn’t have been in, but once they got in, the way they got out was a disaster. And IS was formed,” he alleged.

He added that the country can not afford to have another four years of Clinton’s “bad experience”.

Clinton disagreed, asserting that she has a plan to defeat IS.

“I have put forth a plan to defeat ISIS. It does involve going after them online. I think we need to do much more with our tech companies to prevent IS and their operatives from being able to use the Internet to radicalise, even direct people in our country and Europe and elsewhere,” she said.

At the same time the US would also have to intensify its air strikes against IS and eventually support Arab and Kurdish partners to be able to actually take out IS in the Syrian city of Raqqa and end their claim of being a Caliphate, she said, adding “We’re making progress.”

Clinton alleged that Trump has flip-flopped on his policy on Iraq as he initially supported the war in Iraq, though Trump strongly denied the charge.

“I hope the fact-checkers are turning up the volume and really working hard. Donald supported the invasion of Iraq,” she said as the two entered into a verbal duel.

Both elicited laughter and cheers despite pleas from the organisers for no cheering, booing or clapping. Moderator NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt could be seen struggling to get a word in edgeways, saying “We need to move on as Trump spoke into the microphone about the nuclear threat.

“I think my strongest asset, maybe by far is my temperament,” said the real estate tycoon to laughter.

“Woah. OK,” she said to more laughs.

Trump called Clinton as “Secretary Clinton”, avoiding his “Crooked Hillary” epithet from the campaign.

Clinton, who acknowledged that using personal email hosted on a private server was a mistake, said Trump is not releasing his tax returns may be because of couple of reasons.

“First, maybe he’s not as rich as he says he is. Second, maybe he’s not as charitable as he claims to be. Third, we don’t know all of his business dealings, but we have been told through investigative reporting that he owes about $650 million to Wall Street and foreign banks.

“Or maybe he doesn’t want the American people, all of you watching tonight, to know that he’s paid nothing in federal taxes, because the only years that anybody’s ever seen were a couple of years when he had to turn them over to state authorities when he was trying to get a casino licence, and they showed he didn’t pay any federal income tax,” she said.

The debate ended with a question over whether each would accept the outcome of the election. “If she wins, I will absolutely support her,” said Trump.

Clinton, while calling Trump “anti-women”, went on to say: “This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs, and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said women don’t deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men. Trump said he never said that.

“And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest. He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them. And he called this woman “Miss Piggy”. Then he called her “Miss Housekeeping,” because she was Latina. Donald, she has a name,” Clinton said.

An upset Trump asked: “Where did you find this? Where did you find this?” Clinton said her name is Alicia Machado and she has become a US citizen, and that she is going to vote this November.

“You want to know the truth?” he asked.

“I was going to say something... extremely rough to Hillary, to her family, and I said to myself, “I can’t do it. I just can’t do it. It’s inappropriate. It’s not nice.

“But she spent hundreds of millions of dollars on negative ads on me, many of which are absolutely untrue. They’re untrue. And they’re misrepresentations. And I will tell you this. It’s not nice. And I don’t deserve that,” Trump said.

In an interview to Fox News later, Trump said he did not raise persona issues of Clinton’s family out of respect.

“Well I didn’t want so say that her husband was in the room along with her daughter, who I think is a very nice young lady. And I didn’t want to say what I was going to say about what’s been going on in their life. So I decided not to say it,” he said.

At the debate, both the candidates set all speculations to rest and pledged to accept the voters’ mandate of the general elections.

“I support our democracy. And sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But I certainly will support the outcome of this election,” Clinton said when she and Trump were asked if they are willing to accept the outcome of the presidential elections.

“And I know Donald’s trying very hard to plant doubts about it, but I hope the people out there understand: This election’s really up to you. It’s not about us so much as it is about you and your families and the kind of country and future you want. So I sure hope you will get out and vote as though your future depended on it, because I think it does,” she said.

When asked if he will accept the outcome of the election, Trump said “I want to make America great again. I’m going to be able to do it. I don’t believe Hillary will. The answer is, if she wins, I will absolutely support her”.