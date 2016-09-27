Trump's 'sniffs' were the best thing about the debate

Last updated on: September 27, 2016 11:06 IST

American presidential candidate, Donald Trump has enough passion to mix style and concern as he introduced a new sniff during the year’s first presidential debate.

As Trump and Hillary Clinton kicked off the debate at Hofstra University in Long Island to discuss several topics impacting the American people, viewers noticed the businessman’s case of the sniffles.

While that was the small noise, which punctuated much of what the Republican presidential nominee had to say during the debate, some viewers took to sarcastic memes and even resulted in a number of new Twitter accounts like @TrumpSniff, one which tweeted, “#makesniffsgreatagain *sniff*.”

Other sarcastic quotes included “Best quote of the #PresidentialDebate so far... “Sniff” - @realDonaldTrump,” and “Here’s the Trump sniffle supercut you’ve been dreaming of all debate #debates."

However, some were not impressed, as usual with the peculiarly spontaneous candidate who is likely to introduce new things every time he addresses the nation.

One fellow seriously asked, “THE SNIFFLING!???? what is it???”

“Trump keeps sniffing. This is making Hillary look healthy. #debatenight,” another tweeted.



Moderated by NBC News’ Lester Holt, the live televised event featured discussions themed to “America’s Direction, Achieving Prosperity and Securing America.”

Image: A journalist records a video from the screen as Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at HofstraUniversity in Hempstead, New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters