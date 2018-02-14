Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice winner revealed

February 14, 2018 08:29 IST

A heart-warming image of a gentle moment between a gorilla and a rescuer who saved her from being slaughtered is the winner of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award beating nearly 50,000 images to win the much respected prize.

Canadian photographer Jo-Anne McArthur’s shot, called ‘Pikin and Appolinaire’ emerged as the favourite.

Jo-Anne’s image was chosen from a shortlist of 24, selected by the Natural History Museum from almost 50,000 entries submitted for the 2017 competition.

Below are the winners and finalists.

(Click on the images for high-resolution images)