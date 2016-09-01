Tomato fest leaves Spanish town red

Last updated on: September 01, 2016 11:15 IST

Remember that scene where Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol indulged in a tomato fight in the movie 'Zindagi na milegi Dobara'.

Well, that festival -- the Tomatina festival -- is back and the streets of Spain turned red when thousands pelted each other with tonnes of ripe tomatoes.



Scroll down to see the fun images from the festival.

The festival is held every year on last Wednesday of August. It begins in the morning around 11 when many trucks heave loads of tomatoes into the centre of the town, Plaza del Pueblo, while people cover balconies in plastic sheets and board up houses and shopfronts. All Photographs: Heino Kalis/Reuters

The fight leaves the participants -- many donning swimming goggles to protect their eyes - and the town's streets drenched in red pulp.

People battle with tomato pulps for almost an hour during the festival.

Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd.

The tomato fight has been a tradition in Bunol since the end of World War II and has drawn a large international following in recent years. This year more than 20,000 people attend the fest.

The fight leaves the participants -- many donning swimming goggles to protect their eyes -- and the town’s streets drenched in red pulp.

A reveller stands at a wall covered with tomato pulp. Soon after the fight gets over, organisers hose the streets down within minutes, while participants are allowed to use public showers.

As a rule, the tomatoes have to be squashed before throwing to avoid injuries, nothing other than tomatoes should be thrown and participants have to make way for tomato-loaded trucks. Since 2013, the capacity of Tomatina is regulated by selling tickets.