Pak pleads world community to play role to resolve Kashmir issue

August 25, 2016 22:13 IST

Pakistan on Thursday asked the world community to play its role in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, saying it wants to resolve it in a peaceful manner and through result-oriented and sustained dialogue.

"Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for peaceful struggle for right to self-determination," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during a weekly briefing.

Noting that the Pakistani diplomats have been briefing the world community about alleged plight of Kashmiris, he said the international community should play its role in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The spokesman said that in view of delicate situation in the Valley, Pakistan has already extended an invitation to India for dialogue.

Asserting that Kashmir remains the top issue on negotiating table, he said Pakistan wants to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner and through result-oriented and sustained dialogue, which is not fragile enough to break down after some incident.

Responding to a question, he claimed Pakistan and India discussed Kashmir issue bilaterally several times during the last six decades but the dialogue did not meet success due to Indian intransigence.

He said Shimla agreement does not prevent taking the issue to the United Nation as under the accord the two countries upheld supremacy of the UN charter in the conduct of their relations.

He added that relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir are still outstanding on the Security Council agenda.

Replying to another question, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Balochistan in his bid to divert attention from "gruesome situation" in Kashmir but the world is not naive and understands "Indian machinations".

He said large-scale reaction against Modi's remarks in Pakistan especially in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan also exposed Indian designs.

The spokesman said preparations are on for hosting of 19th SAARC summit in Pakistan in November this year. He hoped that the summit would focus on relevant issues and give better results as per expectations of people of the region.