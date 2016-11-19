Jayalalithaa shifted to private room; AIADMK cadre celebrate

November 19, 2016 21:51 IST

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was on Saturday shifted to a private room in a ward of Apollo Hospital in Chennai after she was admitted in the critical care unit on September 22.

AIADMK spokesperson C R Saraswathy said Jayalalithaa was shifted to a ward.

"We really thank God. Our honourable Chief Minister has been shifted to a ward. She has started a healthy life again," she told media persons in Chennai, adding "today is our Deepavali."

AIADMK workers distributed sweets and danced outside the hospital premises, after hearing the news of Jayalalithaa being shifted to a private room in the hospital from the critical care unit.

Referring to the views of Apollo Hospitals chairman P C Reddy that Jayalalithaa has recovered fully and is taking normal food, she said, "now honourable CM has been shifted to a ward. Very soon she will come home, we are very happy there are no words to express our feelings...we are so happy... we thank all the people who prayed for our Amma."

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. She was put on a comprehensive line of treatment including

antibiotics, respiratory support and passive physiotherapy.

A team of doctors of Apollo, Dr Richard from a London hospital and speciality doctors from AIIMS Delhi attended on her.