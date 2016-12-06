Political leaders mourn Jayalalithaa's death

December 06, 2016 03:01 IST

President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Union Ministers, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and various other top leaders on Monday condoled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's demise and paid glowing tributes to her.

Jayalalithaa passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after battling for life for 75 days.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Jayalalithaa; her demise has left a huge void in Indian politics," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after the news of her death broke.

"I will always cherish the innumerable occasions when I had the opportunity to interact with Jayalalithaa ji. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Expressing grief at the passing away of the stalwart of Tamil Nadu politics, President Pranab Mukherjee said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Ms. Jayaram Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

"One of India's most charismatic and popular leaders, Ms. Jayalalithaa was a visionary and able administrator. Her life was dedicated to the socio-economic transformation of Tamil Nadu and its people," the President said.

"In her passing away, the nation has lost an icon who was loved and admired by millions. Her contribution to the progress and development of Tamil Nadu will be long remembered," he said.

Vice President Hamid Ansari also condoled her death, saying Jayalalithaa's demise is an "irreparable loss to the people of India".

"An eminent public figure, a charismatic personality, she had immense influence over the political developments in Tamil Nadu as well as the national level.

"As Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, her contributions towards the economic development of the state and social welfare of the poorer segments will be long remembered and cherished. Her death is an irreparable loss to the people of India," Ansari said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, while condoling Jayalalithaa's death, said, "I am deeply grieved to learn the passing of Selvi J Jayalalithaa.

"Selvi Jayalalithaa lived her entire life with the same indomitable courage with which she battled her illness. As the leader of AIADMK and four-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she had a unique and deep empathy with the needs and hopes of the people, and put in place policies that immeasurably improved their lives.

"Whether it was her welfare schemes for the rural and urban poor, her swift relief measures in the aftermath of tsunami, or her vision of Tamil Nadu's industrial development, her leadership qualities and administratively abilities were truly outstanding," Sonia said.

Sonia hailed her as a "towering figure in our national and political life, who won admiration across the political sepctrum for the intrepid spirit with which she faced the ups and downs of her life in politics."

In his tweet, condoling Jayalalithaa's demise, Rahul Gandhi said, "We lost a great leader today. Women, farmers, fishermen and the marginalised dreamt through her eyes. We will miss Jayalalithaa ji, Amma to millions."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed sadness at the passing away of Jayalalithaa, saying, "She was a powerful voice for the weaker sections of the society."

"She always worked for the benefit of the poor and needy. She has left an indelible mark in Tamil Nadu politics with her enduring legacy. Selvi Jayalalithaa was one of the most iconic political figures of India who had an enormous impact on the people of Tamil Nadu," Singh said.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the departed soul. I also appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to remain calm in this hour of grief," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled the passing away of Jayalilthaa.

"A popular, bold, efficient, people-friendly charismatic leader Amma, always at the heart of people. Big loss, I am shocked, saddened," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"I humbly urge the people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK to face this big loss with courage and greatness. May she rest in peace," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Expressing grief, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Tamil Nadu CM, Selvi Jayalalithaa. Iron Lady in politics so far, has left a vacuum."

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also expressed grief at her death.

"Jayalalithaa has done a lot of good work for the development of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of the people. I mourn her death personally and also on behalf of the people of the union territory," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, "Very sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam aadmi's leader. May her soul rest in peace."

Condoling her death, BJP President Amit Shah said, "Saddened by the demise of Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa ji. I extend my deepest condolences to her party and followers in this hour of grief."