Jayalalithaa passes away after 75 days in hospital

Last updated on: December 06, 2016 01:48 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa died in Chennai tonight at a private hospital after battling for life for the 75 days.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief had suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening following which she was put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and life support systems.

Jayalalithaa had been admitted to hospital on September 22 with complaints of "fever and dehydration."

She was later put ventilator and treated with antibiotics for infection and lung congestion.

Later, doctors did a tracheostomy -- made a hole in the wind pipe near the neck -- so they didn't have to put the tube through her mouth.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Dr C Prathap Reddy had recently said Jayalalithaa was in good health and was speaking using a valve attached to the tracheostomy tube.

Whole body physiotherapy was being done, he had said, adding that she was normally recuperating after being in bed for several weeks and would herself decide when to go home.

However, the situation went awry after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.