'Integrity our only true currency': French designer vows never to dress Melania

One of Michelle Obama’s go-to fashion designers has announced she will refuse to dress incoming First Lady Melania Trump, calling on other designers to do the same.
Sophie Theallet, whose dresses have been a fixture of Michelle Obama’s wardrobe for the past eight years, said she would not continue to provide her services for the next First Family, in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday.
In her statement, the French designer wrote, “'As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next First Lady.
“The rhetoric of racism, sexism and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by.
“I encourage my fellow designers to do the same. Integrity is our only true currency.”
During the election campaign, Melania's outfits have included designs by Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Gucci, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.
this
Comment
article