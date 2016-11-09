All you should know about the US First Lady to-be

November 09, 2016 14:34 IST

With Donald Trump becoming the 45th president of the United States, we can't help wonder about his wife and new First Lady of the United States to-be Melania Trump.

Here are some interesting facts about her.

IMAGE: Melania with her husband Donald Trump. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

>> Melania Trump grew up in communist Yugoslavia and her father was a member of Slovenian Communist Party

>> She speaks five languages: Slovenian, English, French, Serbian and German

>> Melania first met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in New York City in September 1998. She initially refused to give him her phone number. The relationship was broken-off soon after it began, but the couple reconciled after a few months

>> Melania first came to the US on a visitor visa in August 1996. She got an H-1B visa in October 1996, got a green card and became a lawful permanent resident of the US in 2001. She married Donald Trump in 2005 and obtained US citizenship in 2006

>> Melania is a Billy Joel fan. The famous piano man serenaded the crowd during Donald and Melania’s wedding

IMAGE: One thing you can't deny is that Melania, FLOTUS to-be, is a stylish woman. Photograph: Melania Trump/Facebook

>> Melania will be the first First Lady to have ever posed nude. She bared it all for the British edition of GQ. Everything is not revealed in the photos, but it’s definitely a few enormous steps beyond what other First Ladies exposed to the public

>> In the early 2016, it was widely reported by the American media that Melania’s official website had falsely claimed for more than 10 years that she had a degree in architecture and design from the University of Ljubljana. Her biography in the 2016 Republican National Convention official program also incorrectly stated that she had obtained a degree in Slovenia

>> She has a 10-year-old son Barron with Donald, who, even as an infant, had his own floor in the Trumps’ apartment in TrumpTower. He also plays golf with his father

>> Like her husband, she is also a successful businesswoman. She launched her own jewellery line on QVC in 2010 and made a decent profit out of that venture, among many others

>> Melania has been accused of having been worked as an escort for a gentlemen’s club in Italy in the 1990s. But after her attorneys filed defamation lawsuits against Daily Mail and a political blogger who levelled the allegations, both published a retraction and an apology