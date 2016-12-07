Insufficient evidence against Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak

December 07, 2016 21:27 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz today admitted that the government was presented with only "insufficient evidence" on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who is under detention.

Addressing a full Senate chamber, Aziz said the dossier on Jadhav contained mere statements.

"It did not have any conclusive evidence," he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

"What the dossier contained was not enough. Now it is up to the concerned authorities how long they take to give us more matter on the agent," Aziz said.

Jadhav, who was reportedly arrested in Balochistan after he entered from Iran, has been accused by Pakistan of planning "subversive activities" in the country.

Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Jadhav, who said he was the serving Indian Navy officer.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied the allegation that he was in any way connected to the government.