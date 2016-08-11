IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Odisha; sea to turn 'very rough'

August 11, 2016 16:36 IST

With the deep depression over Bangladesh and West Bengal moving northwestwards and laying centered at about 280 km from Balasore, the Indian Metrological Department said on Thursday that the sea would turn rough to very rough in Odisha coast and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in one or two places in the state.

‘Sea condition would be rough to very rough in Odisha coast. Sea wave height may increase up to 3 to 4 meters along Odisha coast,’ an IMD bulletin said adding that the gusty surface wind from westerly direction with speed reaching 45 kmph to 50 kmph gusting 60 kmph may prevail along and off Odisha coast.

The weather office cautioned the fishermen not to venture into sea in the Odisha Coast.

Stating that the system was centered over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand near latitude 24.00 N and longitude 87.40 E at 8.30 am on Thursday, the IMD said that the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours and further into a well marked low pressure area in the subsequent 24 hours.

Under its impact, Odisha is likely to experience rain or thunder shower at most places over north Odisha and many places over south Odisha during the next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over north Odisha and heavy rainfall at one or two places over districts of south Odisha during the next 24 hours,” it said.

Meanwhile, data available from the met office said that rainfall has occurred at most places over north Odisha and at many places over south Odisha.

Rainfall of 5 cm each were recorded at Boudhgarh (Boudh), Nawana (Mayurbhanj), Junagarh (Kalahandi), Rairakhol (Sambalpur) and Khariar (Nawapara).