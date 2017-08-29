Hurricane Harvey floods Texas, 9 dead; thousands evacuated

August 29, 2017 10:20 IST

IMAGE: A man wades through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while helping evacuate a boy in east Houston, Texas. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

At least nine people have lost their lives as a result of the catastrophic flooding due to Hurricane Harvey in Houston, said the officials in Texas.

Six of the persons belong from Harris County, home to Houston; one in Rockport, near where Harvey made landfall; and another in La Marque, near Galveston, reported the Washington Post.

Texas authorities expect the death toll to rise in the coming days as rescue efforts continue and more rain, rising rivers and surging floodwaters pummel the GulfCoast.

As per the weather department, up to 20 inches of additional rain could be witnessed in parts of Texas and Louisiana by Thursday.

Till now around 2,000 people have been rescued and more than 30,000 people would be forced from their homes. But yet the full toll of Harvey’s destruction remained unclear due to the deluge.

IMAGE: A woman carries a child while migrating to a safer place in Beaumont Place, Houston.

Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

President Donald Trump will also visit the flood hit area in Texas on Tuesday.

He earlier assured that the provision of quick action by the government to provide relief for the areas devastated by the Hurricane Harvey.

"I think that you're going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the President. You're going to get your funding," he said.

Trump also approved a Louisiana emergency declaration as rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey's aftermath continued to hit the region.

This move from the President gives the Federal Emergency Management Agency the authorisation to ‘coordinate all disaster relief efforts’.

The White House, in a statement, said, ‘The President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.’

‘This action will help to alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population,’ added the White House

Trump had already announced a disaster proclamation for Texas, granting the state federal aid as Harvey made landfall.

IMAGE: Houses and cars are seen partially submerged by flood waters in east Houston.

Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

The storm is Trump’s first major natural disaster in office and will be the first major hurricane to hit the United States since 2005.

The President is closely monitoring the storm as it approached the US.

Trump warned that Texas faces a ‘long and difficult road’ to recovery, saying there's ‘never been anything like it’.

"It's the biggest ever, they are saying it is the biggest, it's historic," Trump said, addressing a White House press conference on Monday, a day before he travels to the Lone Star State with First lady Melania Trump.

"There's probably never been anything like this," Trump said.

"I've heard the words 'epic,' I've heard 'historic.' That's what it is," he added.

The US leader earlier indicated his team had already been in contact with Congressional leaders to discuss relief for the millions of people affected by tropical storm Harvey, which is barrelling along the Texan coast toward Louisiana.

"We're dealing with Congress," Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office, "as you know it's going to be a very expensive situation. We want to take care of the people of Texas and Louisiana when that happens."

Since making landfall, Harvey has soaked Houston, America's fourth largest city and the capital of the country's vast energy industry.

Indian students rescued from lake, critical

Two Indian students are in a critical condition after they nearly drowned in LakeBryan in Texas.

The Indians, studying at the TexasA&MUniversity, are in a critical condition.

They were rescued from the lake, where they had gone swimming, by a police officer on Saturday.

According to the Bryan police, an officer patrolling the lake was flagged down by a person who said two people swimming in the lake were in distress.

The person who alerted the officer was with the two students, both in their 20s. He had managed to rescue one of them, while the police officer rescued the other one and treated both of them with CPR until medical help arrived, the police said.

The students were identified as -- Shalini, and Nikhil Bhatia. They were taken to the CHI StJosephHospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

It was not immediately clear as to why they were swimming in the severe weather.

India’s Consul-General in Houston has been monitoring the two students’ medical needs and the situation closely.

IMAGE: An elderly man is carried after being rescued from the flood.

Photograph: Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

According to the consulate office, Nikhil Bhatia is yet to show signs of improvement, while Shalini showed some improvement on Tuesday for the first time since her arrival at the hospital.

Nikhil's mother, Dr Suman Bhatia, has arrived from India and was assisted by the consulate office amidst the devastating flood situations here after being received at the Dallas airport.

Whereas, Shalini's brother will be arriving on Wednesday, the consulate said.

At least 200 Indian students stranded at the University of Houston due to ‘catastrophic’ flooding after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas were being evacuated to safer places, authorities have said.

The students were being provided food and other supplies by the Indian-American community in the area.

India’s Consul-General in Houston Anupam Ray has been in touch with the students and monitoring the evacuation process.

With PTI inputs.