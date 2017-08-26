Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

August 26, 2017 13:17 IST

Tropical storm Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States mainland in 12 years, on Saturday made landfall in central Texas coast with winds of 195 kmph, taking aim at the state’s oil refining industry and knocking out power in more than a lakh homes.

IMAGE: Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, plays in the winds from Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

The National Hurricane Centre said Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor in Texas, the US state where roughly 17 per cent of America’s crude oil output and nearly half of the country’s refining capacity is located.

Houston, the most populous city in Texas, is home to the country’s largest refinery and petrochemical complex.

The storm, a Category 4 hurricane, had maximum sustained winds of 195 kmph, and was forecast to bring “catastrophic flooding due to heavy rainfall and storm surge,” it said.

Harvey has impacted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas electric system, with 104,000 customers without power, according to the corporation’s official Twitter account.

It is the most powerful hurricane to hit the US mainland since 2005. Its effects could linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to 40 inches in some areas.

IMAGE: Traffic lights lie on a street after being knocked down, as Hurricane Harvey approaches in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Millions of residents along the south Texas coast saw hurricane-force winds that uprooted trees and power poles.

They had frantically stocked up on food, water and gas, while others heading out of the storm’s path boarded up windows and doors of their homes and businesses.

Airlines cancelled flights, schools were shuttered while concerts and other events in Houston and other coastal cities were postponed.

Harvey is likely to stall over Texas, leading to catastrophic flooding.

IMAGE: A storm chaser films himself on a camera phone as Hurricane Harvey approaches, on the boardwalk in Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city was “expecting a lot of rain, not too much wind. Let’s assume there will be a lot of rain. The rain could come out of the bayou and overcome our capabilities”.

Harvey is the first natural disaster faced by the Donald Trump administration.

Before the landfall, Trump signed a disaster proclamation for Texas, freeing up federal funds for assistance. He tweeted that he had spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana and was “here to assist as needed”.

Earlier in the day, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had asked Trump to pre-emptively declare Harvey a “major disaster” in order to speed federal aid.

“We can obviously tell already at this stage this is going to be a very major disaster,” Abbot said, as more than 1,000 National Guardsmen were activated. “We’re going to be dealing with really record-setting flooding in multiple regions.”

IMAGE: A sign blows in the wind after being partially torn from its frame by winds from Hurricane Harvey. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Tropical Storm Wind Warning has been issued for much of southeast Texas, including Houston and Galveston.

Highways leading from coastal areas were jammed as authorities issued urgent warnings to hundreds of thousands of residents to flee. Some highways were to be turned into one-way roads to speed the exodus from the storm zone.

The storm is expected to dump up to 89 cm of rain over a four or five-day period in parts of Texas. Satellite images showed the massive storm system extending hundreds of kilometres into the Gulf of Mexico.

It is forecast to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the mainland since Wilma struck Florida in 2005, and could inflict billions of dollars in damage.

IMAGE: A person is hit by a wave churned up by approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas.Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Before Wilma, Hurricane Katrina pummelled New Orleans in the same year, leaving more than 1,800 people dead.

A day before, oil and gas companies scrambled to prepare for Harvey, which developed so quickly in the Gulf of Mexico that many of them didn’t have time to respond.

Royal Dutch Shell shut down and evacuated its 22-well Perdido oil and gas hub, the deepest floating oil platform in the world, the company said.

Other major companies, including ExxonMobil and Anadarko, also began scaling back production.

Oil analysts predict it could take more than three weeks for refineries in its path to resume normal operations.