Ex-Union minister E Ahamed critical after cardiac arrest

January 31, 2017 17:19 IST

Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister E Ahamed, who on Tuesday was taken ill during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, has suffered cardiac arrest and his condition is critical.

According to sources at RML hospital, the MP from Kerala is on ventilator and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition.

“The MP had no pulse or heartbeat when he arrived at the hospital. A team of doctors carried out a resuscitation procedure following which his heartbeat returned but his condition is critical and he is currently under close observation of doctors,” a senior doctor said.

Earlier, 78-year-old Ahamed, who is the president of Indian Union Muslim League, complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, sources said.

The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain did not reduce, he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital’s nursing home where doctors tried to revive him.

At around 2.15 pm, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre ICU where he has been put on ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health.

According to hospital sources, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Jitendra Singh visited RML hospital to enquire about Ahamed’s condition.

Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as minister of state for external affairs in the previous United Progressive Alliance government.